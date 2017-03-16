More

IK Multimedia adds Fulltone guitar and bass effects to AmpliTube

OCD, Solid State Tape Echo and That 80s Rack Chorus hit plugin

IK Multimedia has added Fulltone to its rapidly increasing roster of brands with officially licensed models on AmpliTube.

The Fulltone Collection adds three of the boutique company's classic effects: the OCD overdrive pedal, Solid State Tape Echo - now in rack form with an added bpm sync function - and That 80s Rack Chorus.

IK Multimedia's Fulltone Collection is available from IK Multimedia for €59.99/$59.99. The TERC and SSTE can be purchased alone for €39.99/$39.99 each, while the OCD costs €24.99/$24.99.

