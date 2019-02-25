If your Wi-Fi network could talk, this is probably what it would sound like

If your home network could speak, what kind of stories could it tell? Well, before you start imagining loose-lipped modems spouting your search history, allow us to lower your heart rate by explaining that Russian multimedia artist Dmitry Morosov, aka ::vtol::, has created an interactive sound installation that consists of four Wi-Fi routers connected to four LTE modems.

The piece, called Mayak, has been created to analyse the flickering LEDs, as data is received, to trigger a synthesizer.

Interaction is obtained through the fact that all four routers are open Wi-Fi spots and the synthesizers are then triggered by people accessing and using the internet via their own devices.