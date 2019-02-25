More

If your Wi-Fi network could talk, this is probably what it would sound like

The sound of the internet

If your home network could speak, what kind of stories could it tell? Well, before you start imagining loose-lipped modems spouting your search history, allow us to lower your heart rate by explaining that Russian multimedia artist Dmitry Morosov, aka ::vtol::, has created an interactive sound installation that consists of four Wi-Fi routers connected to four LTE modems.

The piece, called Mayak, has been created to analyse the flickering LEDs, as data is received, to trigger a synthesizer. 

Interaction is obtained through the fact that all four routers are open Wi-Fi spots and the synthesizers are then triggered by people accessing and using the internet via their own devices.

You can find out more on the ::vtol:: website.

