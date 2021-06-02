If Behringer doesn’t snap up the Positron16 synth concept, then someone else must

A while back, Uli Behringer put a call out to the synth community to bring forward any ideas for new synths. While more cynical folk may have scoffed at the idea, to involve the wider community in product development is always a good thing.

It would seem that Andreas at Heinakroon, an already established overlay maker for Behringer synths, took Uli’s call very seriously as details and images of a new polysynth concept, called the Positron16, have emerged.

The 16-voice polysynth features two 3340 VCOs per voice each with five continuously variable waveforms; sub and noise oscillators; a five-channel signal mixer which can be routed to either or both filter channels; two multimode filters, a Behringer Moffat solid-state filter and a 3320 multimode filter; 16-slot mod matrix and effects which would, presumably, be powered by sister Music Tribe brands, Klark Technik and TC Electronic.

As for the hands-on approach, there is a Morpher section with an X/Y joystick, ribbon controller, three wheels and assignable macro encoders. All to go alongside the 61 keys with velocity and polyphonic aftertouch. All routable within the mod matrix, obviously.

There’s so much within the Positron that it’s worth your time for a deeper dive. Lest we forget the 16-step sequencer, arp, envelopes, LFOs, a plethora of I/O connectivity and the all-important Dual Mode. This allows you to morph between upper and lower values, seamlessly, within each program patch and is the synth’s main USP.

According to Andreas, he has already been in contact with Uli, who is making cautious, but encouraging noises. It is hoped that Andreas can drum up enough interest to convince Uli this is a good idea to pursue.