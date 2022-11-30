Ibanez announce two new Polyphia signature model versions for Tim Henson and Scott LePage

Well 2022 is officially Polyphia's year on the signature model front. Tim Henson's Ibanez nylon-string TOD10N guitar is still turning heads and now him and bandmate Scott LePage have two new electric guitars ready for release – new versions of their existing models. And yes, they're looking pretty, pretty good.

Just as you'd expect from guitarists who understand aesthetics matter as much as sounds, the latest TOD10 and KRYS10 iterations are dazzlers of the Classic Silver and Gold variety.

Ibanez TOD10 ($1,499 USD)

  • AZ oval C roasted maple neck
  • American basswood body
  • Ebony fretboard with Tree Of Death inlay
  • 24 jumbo Stainless Steel frets
  • Gotoh T1502 tremolo bridge
  • 10.5mm string spacing
  • Scale: 648mm/25.5"
  • Neck width: 42mm at nut, 57mm at 24th fret
  • Neck thickness: 20.5mm at first fret, 22.5mm at 12th fret
  • Radius: 305mm / 12"
  • Fishman Fluence Tim Henson Signature Series (H) neck pickup 
  • Fishman Fluence Tim Henson Signature Series (H) bridge pickup 
  • Graph Tech nut
  • Chrome hardware
  • Luminescent side dot inlay

KRYS10 ($1,499 USD)

  • AZ Oval C roasted maple neck
  • Ash body
  • Ebony fretboard with KRYS special inlay on 12th fret
  • 24 Jumbo Stainless Steel frets
  • Gotoh T1502 tremolo bridge
  • 10.5mm string spacing
  • Scale: 648mm/25.5"
  • Neck width 42mm at nut, 57mm at 24th fret
  • Neck thickness: 20.5mm at first fret, 22.5mm at 12th fret
  • Radius: 305mm / 12"
  • Fishman Fluence Scott LePage Custom Series (H) neck pickup
  • Fishman Fluence Scott LePage Custom Series (H) bridge pickup
  • Graph Tech nut
  • Gold hardware
  • Luminescent side dot inlay

Polyphia’s Scott LePage: “There is a small aspect of, ‘OK, this needs to be performable.’ But sometimes we just do cool shit for the sake of doing cool shit and worry about it later”

