Ibanez announce two new Polyphia signature model versions for Tim Henson and Scott LePage

Well 2022 is officially Polyphia's year on the signature model front. Tim Henson's Ibanez nylon-string TOD10N guitar is still turning heads and now him and bandmate Scott LePage have two new electric guitars ready for release – new versions of their existing models. And yes, they're looking pretty, pretty good.

Just as you'd expect from guitarists who understand aesthetics matter as much as sounds, the latest TOD10 and KRYS10 iterations are dazzlers of the Classic Silver and Gold variety.

Ibanez TOD10 ($1,499 USD)

AZ oval C roasted maple neck

American basswood body

Ebony fretboard with Tree Of Death inlay

24 jumbo Stainless Steel frets

Gotoh T1502 tremolo bridge

10.5mm string spacing

Scale: 648mm/25.5"

Neck width: 42mm at nut, 57mm at 24th fret

Neck thickness: 20.5mm at first fret, 22.5mm at 12th fret

Radius: 305mm / 12"

Fishman Fluence Tim Henson Signature Series (H) neck pickup

Fishman Fluence Tim Henson Signature Series (H) bridge pickup

Graph Tech nut

Chrome hardware

Luminescent side dot inlay

KRYS10 ($1,499 USD)

AZ Oval C roasted maple neck

Ash body

Ebony fretboard with KRYS special inlay on 12th fret

24 Jumbo Stainless Steel frets

Gotoh T1502 tremolo bridge

10.5mm string spacing

Scale: 648mm/25.5"

Neck width 42mm at nut, 57mm at 24th fret

Neck thickness: 20.5mm at first fret, 22.5mm at 12th fret

Radius: 305mm / 12"

Fishman Fluence Scott LePage Custom Series (H) neck pickup

Fishman Fluence Scott LePage Custom Series (H) bridge pickup

Graph Tech nut

Gold hardware

Luminescent side dot inlay

More info at Ibanez (opens in new tab)