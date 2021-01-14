Ibanez extends its acclaimed AZ range with a seven-string guitar

The versatility of Ibanez's AZ range has earned them the reputation of a do-it-all electric guitar; high spec, huge tonal capability and classic hallmarks of Ibanez design. Now 7-string guitar players can find out what the fuss is about.

The dual humbucker AZ24027 and HSS-loaded AZ24047 (both $2,199) see the AZs entering the extended range.

GEAR 2021: Both feature Seymour Duncan's Hyperion 7 pickups, Gotoh T1872S bridge and the new AZ7 Oval C roasted maple neck. The AZ24047 comes in black and the AZ24027 is offered in Tri Fade Burst Flat.

Scale remains at the usual AZ 25.5", as does the myriad pickup configurations offered by the dyna-MIX 10 switching system. And like the rest of the AZ range, there's stainless steel frets as standard.

The 6-string faithful aren't left out either with rosewood fingerboard models making their debut for the range with new pickups…

The AZ2204N ($1,999) is available in Prussian Blue and Antique White, both featuring tortoiseshell scratchplates, plus new Seymour Duncan Fortuna pickups.

Ibanez describes the Fortunas as underwound compared with the AZ range's usual Hyperions, with a scooped midrange lending a more organic tonality. And there's more changes too…

Rather than a 12" radius, this models has a Compound radius of 228mm to 305mm. A non-recessed bridge cavity is said to increase resonance and features the T1702B bridge.

So it's far more than just a rosewood AZ – the AZ2204N is a distinct take on the AZ blueprint.

For more info, head to Ibanez