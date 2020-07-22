"I wanted to make it affordable" – Jared Dines introduces his first signature guitar

The incredible ascension of YouTuber Jared Dines continues following his cover with Guitar World magazine and announcement he's working on a new musical project with former Killswitch Engage vocalist Howard Jones: he's now got his first signature electric guitar series.

Over two years in the making, the Sterling by Music Man is the first ever StringRay model to feature 24 frets, alongside hot-rodded custom humbuckers and a kill switch.

(Image credit: Music Man )

Controls are streamlined thanks to a dual volume and tone knob. The black StringRay also features a vintage-style tremolo bridge, hard maple neck, locking machine heads and gold hardware.

“Growing up, I’d read the back of Ernie Ball string packs to discover new artists and bands to listen to," says Dines, "so now to be able to call myself an Ernie Ball artist is really gratifying and exciting.”

"My Sterling by Music Man signature guitar sounds and feels just how I’d imagine it to be, and it was designed to fit my playing style. I’m excited to now be a part of such an iconic family. Not only has Ernie Ball been an important part of my upbringing, but it’s such an influential brand for rock music in general.”

(Image credit: Music Man )

The Jared Dines StingRay Artist Series guitar is priced at $699.99 and will be available exclusively online starting 21 August at sterlingbymusicman.com.