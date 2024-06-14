“I like sex, lines, porno shops, smoking weed and quitting jobs”: Fatboy Slim manipulates celebrities into admitted to their ‘bad habits’

The things you can do with computers these days, eh?

The video for Fatboy Slim’s latest track Role Model features a small army of iconic celebrities from the 20th Century. And we’re talking some biggies: John Lennon, Muhammad Ali, Andy Warhol, Johnny Cash, Bob Marley, David Bowie, Salvador Dali, William Burroughs and Jimi Hendrix: some of the greatest and most celebrated names in popular culture.

Using digital manipulation they appear to be ‘singing’ lines such as “I’ve got a lot of bad habits” and the refrain: “I’m not a role model”. All of the above are dead and the history books show that during their lifetimes many did indeed have addictions or ‘habits’ of some description.

Also featured are - deep breath – Debbie Harry, Chris Morris, Jeff Bridges as ‘The Dude’, Bootsy Collins, Serge Gainsbourg, Bill Murray, John Belushi, Willie Nelson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Iggy Pop, David Byrne, Jack Nicholson, William Shatner as James T Kirk and er, Simon Pegg.

At one point a very much still alive Al Pacino appears to say “I like sex, lines, porno shops, smoking weed and quitting jobs.” But as he appears to be playing his Scarface character Tony Montana that’s alright.

Also starring are Fatboy Slim himself aka Norman Cook and the track’s vocalist Dan Diamond, as well the overweight kid who was the cover star of Cook’s 1998 album You’ve Come A Long Way Baby and whose identity, to this day, still remains a mystery. That album, which turned 25 last year, was Cook’s greatest success, going four time platinum in the UK and clocking up global sales of over 5 million.

Role Model was originally released digitally last month by Cook’s own Southern Fried Records, which itself celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. There is also a limited edition of 500 on acid print vinyl which are likely to have been already snapped up by now.

In addition to the new single, the DJ, producer and musician is also playing a number of live shows this summer including dates in Cornwall, Manchester, Scarborough, Bedfordshire, Glasgow, Galway and Halifax from this week through to August. The Fatboy Slim Loves Summer tour kicks off tonight at Friar Park, Dublin.