"I hope the 126 does everything for you and inspires you in every way it has for me and more": Wolfgang Van Halen's EVH chambered signature model arrives for sale after three years of development

As Sammy Hagar once sang in Van Halen, it's about time. But it's probably worth the wait. After its announcement in January, Wolfgang Van Halen's EVH SA-126 signature model has arrived after a three-year development process between Wolfgang, Matt Bruck, and EVH Masterbuilder Chip Ellis.

The musician has put this guitar through two years of roadtesting to make sure it delivers for him and anyone who invests. "I’m so proud of everyone on the team at EVH and Fender that has made this possible," posted Wolfgang to celebrate the release. "Especially the brilliance of Chip Ellis and Matt Bruck because this guitar would not exist without them.



"I hope the 126 does everything for you and inspires you in every way it has for me and more."

The SA-126 is described as a hybrid between semi-hollow and solid body guitar, and that seems a spot-on description. Chambered mahogany body with a basswood centerblock, the SA-126 features a bolt-on mahogany neck with scarf joint, EVH Modified C-shape neck, Ebony 12”-16” Compound Radius 22 Jumbo fret fingerboard, SA-126 Humbucking pickups and comes with an SA-126 hardshell case wrapped in Ivory vinyl with a blue crushed velvet interior.

(Image credit: EVH Gear)

The EVH SA-126 is available in two versions: the quilted maple top version in Transparent Purple or Tobacco Sunburst for $1,899/£1,499, while the standard plain top model in Matte Army Drab or Stealth Black is $1,799/£1,449.

Andertons in the UK are already pricing under for preorders on the models at £1,299 and £1,199. While over at Thomann it's even cheaper right now.