HY-ESG is a free VST/AU trance gate plugin that hinges on a Euclidean sequencer

You’ll almost certainly be familiar with the concept of the trance gate effect, and it’s something that various plugins have explored in the past. Bedroom Producers Blog’s free HY-ESG, however, offers a twist on the idea, as it dispenses with a standard step sequencer and puts a Euclidean sequencer in its place.

This sequencer module is used to control the gate effect, which in turn uses an ADSR envelope to modulate volume. The result is a plugin that can be used to add rhythm and movement to previously static sounds.

Euclidean sequencers are based on mathematical algorithms, and the one in HY-ESG can be controlled by a dedicated set of knobs. You can also rotate and randomise sequences, and restart them at any step.

Things get even more interesting when you dive into the dedicated modulation section. This offers three sources, with each being capable of running in LFO or S&H modes. These can modulate the ADSR envelope, mix knob and sequencer controls, opening up all kinds of creative possibilities.