HumBeatz comes to iOS and Android: capture your ideas as audio and have them played back as MIDI instruments

Released last year as a web-based app, AmpTrack Technologies has now ported HumBeatz to iOS and Android.

Hum, whistle or beatbox through your device’s microphone and your stylings will be transformed into MIDI so that they can be played through the instruments of your choosing. It’s perfectly suited to mobile, as it should enable you to capture ideas anywhere and hear them played back as you want to hear them straight away.

HumBeatz also functions as a 4-track looper, so you can build up simple arrangements on the go. It includes two effects - reverb and delay - and enables you to save your projects to the device or share them to the cloud. As of version 1.3, you can also load them into Amped Studio, AmpTrack Technologies' web-based DAW, so that they can be developed further.

“HumBeatz is a unique approach to audio creation using MIDI conversion along with melodic and rhythmic functionally,” says Bil Bryant, CEO of AmpTrack. “Another innovative feature is the Teach function,” which allows you to teach the app to accurately assign the rhythmic sounds you’re making to the correct instrument sound, to give you the precise parts and sounds you have in your head.”

HumBeatz is available now from the Apple App Store and Google Play. It costs $6.99.