HumBeatz turns your voice into instrument and drum parts and works in your browser

If you’ve got a melodic or rhythmic idea, the quickest way to express it is with your voice, but what do you do when inspiration strikes and you want a quick way of turning those sung phrases into instrumental and drum parts? Amptrack Technologies thinks that it’s come up with a solution in the shape of HumBeatz, a cloud-based app that you can access through the Chrome web browser.

HumBeatz is a 4-track looper that offers pitch and beat detection - hit record, sing your part and you can then assign it to one of 100 General MIDI instruments or 192 drum and percussion sounds. There are sync and quantisation options as well as two effects, while your recordings can be worked on further in Amptrack’s Amped Studio online DAW or exported to the desktop so that they can be loaded into your favourite production software.

“HumBeatz is a great way for non-musicians to easily participate in the music creation process and for musicians to save and check out an idea when away from their instrument,” says Bil Bryant, CEO of Amptrack Technologies. “We are still developing it, but we want as many people as possible to try the free online beta that contains machine learning algorithms; that will help us improve the product.”

Get started on the HumBeatz website.