How to build a complete recording studio in your home PLUS An amazing FREE plugin and sound packs worth $50 PLUS six funk sample collections!

In the brand new Computer Music (October 2021), not only are we giving you a fantastic filter plugin and sound packs worth $50, but also a complete funk sample DVD AND all the advice you need to create a recording studio in your home!

Making music in a bespoke, creative space needn’t cost the earth, nor take too much time to put together, and we have all the practical solutions, tips and advice to create such a space, whatever your budget. We cover everything you need including room acoustics, soundproofing, setting up your speakers and even recording vocals in your bedroom!

Amazing free plugin and sound packs worth $50!

Our free plugin offer this month is Minimal Audio’s Rift Filter Lite and we’re also giving you an incredible set of five sound packs from Minimal worth $50! Rift Filter Lite allows you to create amazing filter modulation effects with a hands-on interface that delivers dramatic results in an instant.

PLUS FREE Ultimate Funk Collection Sample DVD

Our Ultimate Series of sample collections continues with this month’s DVD which is packed with two new and four classic funk ’n’ disco packs making up a total of nearly 3,000 free samples for your music making!

Make music now!

Also in the October 2021 issue, we have three in-depth Expert Guides covering many aspects of your music making. We welcome Ashley Thorpe to the CM fold who starts a new series on vocal production. Old hand Dave Clews continues his exploration of the songwriting space, while the ‘other Dave’ Gale gives you more tips on how to get the most out of the free synths in the CM Plugin Suite, this time showing you how to recreate the famous perky synth sound, for free! On top of these, we also go back to basics with great hands-on, in-depth workshops that show you how to make the most of the dynamic and EQ processors that come with your favourite DAW.

Interviews and reviews!

We have a wide selection of interviews in this issue with one of India’s finest producers Sandunes delivering details on how she has coped with Covid… by producing some of her best music, that’s how! Then we have 15 Questions With both Bomba Estereo, one of Latin America’s biggest bands, and Ishmael Ensemble, taking and updating Bristol’s rich and varied sound to produce their incredible and distinct music. Reviews wise we have a bumper batch of new gear on test including releases from Traction, Arturia, Xils-Lab, Orchestral Tools, Audio Imperia and more.

The October 2021 issue of Computer Music is A DIY studio creation not to be missed!

Get Computer Music 299 now from the following outlets!

IN PRINT

In stores and online here…

OR DIGITAL

Zinio Digital issues

iOS Digital issues

Google Play (accessed via pocket mags)