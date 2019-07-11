HOUSE & TECHNO MASTERCLASS – Computer Music issue 272 is out now

Get this issue now

HOUSE & TECHNO MASTERCLASS

From inner-city USA to the sunny terraces of Ibiza via the fields of rural England, house and techno culture has been the lifeblood of underground dance music since wannabe musicians began bashing away on old step sequencers and discarded drum machines.

Just as producers acquired cheap gear to make fresh and interesting new songs back in the day, today’s electronic musician has access to high-quality samples and virtual instruments that won’t break the bank. Yet although it’s easy to lay down a basic house or techno tune, it’s far tougher to make something that rivals today’s most cutting-edge tracks – which is where we come in!

In this month’s epic cover feature, we’ll break down the techniques and tricks used by the genres’ biggest and best producers. This issue’s tutorials and videos cover:

How to make filtered French funky house

Tech-house tricks of the trade

Lo-fi house tools and techniques

Dirtybird-style bass design

Drumcode-esque techno stabs

Jeff Mills-inspired 909 beat creation

Green Velvet-style vocal processing

Artist tips from Deetron and Kamandi

And more!

Watch one of the videos from the feature below, and get the rest only with CM272.

FREE VST/AU Multieffect: HY-FX CM

This month’s free plugin giveaway, created by indie devs HY-Plugins, packs 22 processors and three modulators into a super-slick interface.

Get HY-FX CM in VST, VST3 and AU formats for PC and Mac with Computer Music issue 272, and watch the video below to see and hear the plugin in action.

PRODUCER MASTERCLASS: LEFTWING : KODY

Blasting out a steady stream of club bangers from their Maidstone studio, Leftwing : Kody – aka Jon Kong (Leftwing) and Chris Adie (Kody) – have been a musical partnership to be reckoned with since 2012. With residencies at Fabric and Sankeys, and releases on a range of labels including Toolroom, Truesoul, Knee Deep In Sound and their own acclaimed Lost Records, there’s no stopping these eclectic house DJ/producers.

In this month’s Computer Music, we catch up with the duo at their aforementioned Kentish facility to witness them remix their recent track, I Feel It, released on the iconic Toolroom Records..

Watch the first half of the video below, and access the full video and interview feature with Computer Music issue 272.

NOTE: The video file isn't available with the magazine due to licensing reasons, but it can be streamed via a link in the print or digital issue (all formats).

FREE SAMPLE PACKS WITH CM272

This issue’s royalty-free sample packs are…

ACID MAYHEM – an exclusive pack of 303-style loops, lines and one-shots

LOOPMASTERS CM272 – pro house and techno samples galore

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

NY house legend DAVID MORALES interviewed

Get to know Roland’s classic house/techno groovebox in our 909 SESSIONS feature

EARLY DAWS – join us for a computer music history lesson

CM Experts tutorials: music theory, drum programming, advanced production and more

21 reviews of the latest music-making products including Arturia V Collection 7, Kilohearts Phase Plant, NI Super 8, Waves Submarine and more

