Can HoRNet’s affordable VHS plugin help you to create better mixes while wearing headphones?

Plugins that purport to make it easier to create decent mixes while wearing headphones are nothing new, but HoRNet’s new VHS offering has the advantage of being simple and very affordable.

VHS doesn’t emulate the warbly sound of old video tapes, as its name might suggest, but instead applies frequency correction and room simulation to your cans. The theory is that this will enable you to produce mixes that translate well to multiple systems.

There are more than 100 preset headphone models in the database, and the room simulation algorithms promise to recreate the acoustics of a pro studio. Want to replicate the sound of high-end monitors and natural reverb? HoRNet claims that VHS does the trick.

Once you’ve chosen your headphone model you get a graphic representation of the correction EQ being applied, and you can also adjust the position of the speakers and listener in the virtual ‘room’.

VHS runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX format sand costs just €11. There’s also a demo version.