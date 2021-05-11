Hit’n’Mix offers more affordable automatic vocal isolation and audio separation with RipX: DeepRemix

Hit’n’Mix has announced that it’s bringing its audio separation technology to a new and affordable app, RipX: DeepRemix.

Designed to be easy to use, this enables you to split your mixed MP3 and other files into separate tracks - vocals, bass, drums and other layers.

This is all done automatically using AI isolation algorithms, and once you’ve got your stems, you can use the app to start getting creative by mixing and matching layers, applying effects, and changing the tempo and key.

As the name suggests, this kind of technology - assuming it works - has obvious benefits for remixers and DJs, and for those who want to create karaoke-friendly versions of their favourite songs.

Once extracted, your audio layers are presented as colour coded notes, and you can re-balance them by making volume, pan and EQ adjustments.

If you want even more functionality, you can add the DeepAudio Module, which includes a suite of tools known collectively as Audioshop (with tools such as Unpitched Editor, Harmonic Editor, Clone, Draw Audio, Draw Pitch), RipScripts (for creating your own tools), and VST/ARA and AAX plugin compatibility.

Hit’n’Mix is currently offering RipX: DeepRemix at a 30% discount - the price is $69/£55/€60 until the end of May. After this the price will rise to $99/£79/€85. The software runs on both PC and Mac.

The DeepAudio module is also discounted. This is currently $175/£154/€178 rising to $250/£220/€254.