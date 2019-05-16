Here’s why Loopmasters has pulled all of its samples from Splice Sounds

There’s just been a significant change in the sampling universe: Loopmasters has ended its relationship with Splice Sounds and removed all of its labels and sounds from what it now appears to view as a rival service.

Discussing the move, Loopmasters founder and owner Matt Pelling said: “Ever since the launch of Splice Sounds over four years ago, we have enjoyed an excellent working relationship together. Now it’s time for us - and our exclusive labels - to move in a different direction with our technology. We’re grateful to have played a significant role in the platform’s growth and wish Splice every success in the future.”

Loopmasters’ exclusive labels include Singomakers, Famous Audio, Ghost Syndicate, Rankin Audio, SampleState, Hy2rogen and Raw Cutz, and all of their samples have been available via Splice since it was launched in 2015. As of now, though, you’ll only be able to access them via the Loopmasters website and the company’s Loopcloud software.

Loopcloud is a cloud-based sample management application that enables you to work with both samples that you buy and those that you upload.

This was recently updated to version 4.0, which adds the new Loop Editor. This is billed as “a sample-slicing and pattern workbench”; you can use it to adjust the arrangement, timing and levels of individual sample slices, and once you’re happy with your edits, you can audition any other sample in your library and have it conform to the same pattern.

It seems that Loopmasters is now putting its full weight behind Loopcloud, which which goes some way to explaining the Splice split.