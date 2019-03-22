Here's what YouTube stars are saying about the Elektron Model:Samples

Elektron’s big announcement from this year’s NAMM show was the new Model:Samples, which saw the Gothenburg-based electronic instrument makers introduce a new form-factor and workflow.

Of course, the big news is that this new sampler is much cheaper than the likes of the Digitone and Digitakt, at under $400.

Here we you bring you a selection of reviews and tutorials from YouTube's brightest stars.

Cuckoo

Not averse to a spot of Elektron goodness, Cuckoo goes big with this hour-long tutorial, showing us how to get started with the Model:Samples.

BoBeats

Another YouTubing Swede and self-confessed Elektron fanboy, BoBeats, unboxes the Model:Samples and gives us his first impressions.

Loopop

Loopop gives it the full Elektron experience, teaming the Model:Samples up with the Digitakt in this sampler showdown. We’re even treated to a few performance tips and hacks.

If you want to skip all the chat and just get stuck into some solid preset action, then Loopop provides with this quick four minute video, surfing the 16 factory patterns.

Dataline

And of course there’s Elektron’s main man, Dataline, who whips up a beat with ruthless precision in this video, released just prior to the NAMM show.

Be sure to check back with us soon, when we bring you our full definitive review of Elektron’s new affordable sampler.