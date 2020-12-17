Here’s how you can get Cableguys’ delicious DriveShaper distortion plugin for free

Described as “the ultimate distortion toolkit,” Cableguys’ DriveShaper plugin is an excellent tool for adding rhythmic dirt to your music, but if you’ve yet to experience its filthy dynamic charms, the great news is that you can currently download it for free.

Armed with 10 distortion algorithms, each with its own set of specialised parameters, the real fun begins when you start animating these using the drawable LFOs and single-slider envelope followers. You get a visual representation of how your waveform is being shaped, and because this is a multiband plugin, you can process the bass, mids and treble independently.

DriveShaper runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats, and is available free for anyone with a Cableguys account (just log in and it should be there). Alternatively, you can get it for free at Plugin Boutique using the code zn1v9.