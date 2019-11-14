Here’s how you can download 400 mix-ready one-shot drum samples for free

You can never have too many one-shot drum samples , and you certainly can’t pass up the chance to download 400 of them for free.

Audioplugin Deals has confirmed that, for a limited time, you can get Black Octopus’s Wicked Drum Hits without paying a penny (the regular price is $27). This contains more than 400 drum one-shots that are designed for use in the likes of dubstep, drum ‘n’ bass, glitch hop, trap, electro, big room and more.

As such, every electronic music producer should be interested. The sounds come mix-ready, meaning that they should slot into your projects with little or no processing required. As well as the obligatory kicks, snares, hi-hats, cymbals and toms, you also get an additional 25 snare tails, some impacts and a few risers.