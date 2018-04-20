Here’s how to turn a Korg Monologue into a desktop synth module

Korg’s Monologue is a great little synth, but if you’re not quite feeling its 25-note mini keyboard, what do you do? If you’re David Picciuto, you dismantle your instrument and turn it into a desktop module, complete with wooden end cheeks for a vintage feel.

If you fancy doing something similar, we should warn you that this isn’t a simple modding process, with a range of skills and tools being required to complete it. The end result is impressive, though, and leads us to wonder if Korg might consider producing an official Monologue module of its own.

Read more: Korg Minilogue XD

(Via Synthtopia)