Hear the story of three guitars that changed the world with Seven Decades

Seven Decades, the London stage show that celebrates the golden age of electric guitars, has announced a run of three nights at the V&A in London, entitled The Story Of Three Guitars That Changed The World.

Don't Miss (Image credit: Joseph Branston/Future) The Seven Decades stage show reveals its wealth of vintage guitar gear

The 90-minute performance combines live music from a seven-piece band, video projections and documentary footage to tell the story of how the guitar changed the world.

Led by UK session ace Michael John Ross, the live set spans ’50s rock and roll to the present day, including genres from rockabilly and country to heavy metal, punk and disco, and music from the likes of James Burton, Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Rage Against The Machine.

The band will employ vintage instruments from the period, to highlight the enduring influence the Fender Telecaster, Gibson Les Paul and Fender Stratocaster have had on the world.

Read more: Smitty Custom Guitars Model 4

Tickets for the show are available now for £30 each from the V&A website for 11-13 January 2019.