Hear Mastodon's new song – plus see Brent Hinds and bluesman Markus King cover Black Sabbath's Electric Funeral

You wait for some Mastodon news and three things happen in the same week. Following guitarist Bill Kelliher's stunning cover of Rush's Anthem with members of Tool and Primus, his main band have gone and released a new song. And it's an absolute beast!

Fallen Torches is taken from Medium Rarities, a collection of rarities, bonus tracks and live tracks due 11 September.

So is it a new new recording especially for the album? We think it is. It's got Blood Mountain and Crack The Skye vibes to our ears. And that's very good news!

The full track-listing for Medium Rarities is as follows:

01 Fallen Torches

02 A Commotion

03 Asleep in the Deep (Instrumental)

04 Capillarian Crest (Live)

05 A Spoonful Weighs a Ton

06 Toe to Toes (Instrumental)

07 Circle of Cysquatch (Live)

08 Atlanta (Ft. Gibby Haynes)

09 Jaguar God (Instrumental)

10 Cut You Up With a Linoluem Knife

11 Blood & Thunder (Live)

12 White Walker

13 Halloween (Instrumental)

14 Crystal Skull (Live)

15 Orion

16 Iron Tusk (Live)

Also good news for ears – blues powerhouse Markus King inviting Mastodon's Brent Hinds onstage recently to cover Black Sabbath's Electric Funeral for his recent Live From Nashville livestream.

It's one hell of an advert for Orange amps and there's lazer lights and dry ice too!