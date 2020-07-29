Tool, Primus, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria members cover Rush’s Anthem

It's no secret that musicians love Rush (who doesn't?) and a stellar cast of contemporary prog heavyweights are having a blast here proving it with this cover of Anthem.

We've been wowed by the Two Minutes To Late Night's all-star lockdown cover versions before, but this might be our favourite yet. The highlights are surely Tool's Danny Carey taking on Neil Peart's parts and Coheed And Cambria's Claudio Sanchez proving what we knew all along – he does a mean Geddy Lee vocal impression.

They're joined by Les Claypool (wearing respirator) on bass, plus Mutoid Man / Cave In's Steve Brodsky and Mastodon's Bill Kelliher on guitar.

And the best news? All the musicians involved are donating their fees to the Cancer Research Institute.