Have Retronyms and Cycling ‘74 created “the ultimate looper” for iOS?

Billed as the ultimate loop recording/performance system for iOS, well-regarded iOS developer Retronyms has unveiled Looperverse, a combination of an app and a wireless stomp pedal. This is the result of a lengthy collaboration with Cycling ‘74, which is famed for its open-ended Max/MSP software.

At the heart of Looperverse is a 16-track loop recorder, and the workflow is similar to that of many other looper products. You can layer up grooves on the fly, adjusting sends to the built-in delay/reverb effects and mixing as you go. However, Looperverse also offers an array of editing features, such as “advanced” waveform editing, pitchshifting, timestretching and live reverse. There’s support for different time signatures, too, and you can export audio stems so that they can be developed in your DAW.

You can use Looperverse standalone, but it also enables you to record other iOS instruments via Audiobus and Inter App Audio and supports Ableton Link. The Looperverse Bluetooth pedal, meanwhile, offers six switches that are pre-mapped to undo, redo, clear, tap tempo, record and playback, leaving your hands free for playing. These switches can be re-mapped if you wish; the pedal can be used with other apps, too, and supports MIDI Learn.

The Looperverse app is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £9.99/$9.99, and the pedal can be ordered from the Retronyms website for $200.

Looperverse app features

Advanced 16 track loop recorder

Time stretching and pitch shifting for scenes, tracks, and segments

Delay and reverb send effects

Built in mixer with pan, gain, mute, and solo

Advanced waveform editing

Snap to grid or transient for extensive editing

Advanced time signature support

Tap tempo

Stem export for DAWs

Reverse songs or musical segments in real time while recording or playing back

Extensive undo/redo

Audio triggered record

Play scene with keyboard

IAA, Audiobus and Ableton Link support

MIDI and MIDI learn support

AudioCopy and AudioPaste support

Looperverse pedal features