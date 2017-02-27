Have a ball with Sinevibes’ new Dispersion delay plugin

Sinevibes’ latest wheeze is to create a delay plugin - Dispersion - that gives you a “bouncing ball” type of effect.

It works by configuring multiple delay lines so that their times are spread in a non-linear fashion, but always summed-up to a defined rhythmical duration. The theory is that this network of delays sounds like a natural phenomenon, but is always synced to the beat.

There are multiple tail-shaping and modulation options, and Dispersion can also be used to create scattering reflections, shuffle delays, stereo-widening choruses and grainy reverbs.

Find out more and download a demo on the Sinevibes website. Dispersion costs $29 and runs as a Mac AU plugin.