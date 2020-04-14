Harley Benton's new Amarok guitar range could be a game changer

Harley Benton's new guitar releases have us excited – the EX-84 brought out our inner Hetfield dreams, while the recent AguFish signature model proves the company has serious ambitions in the mid-priced market. But we didn't see a brand new 12-model metal series coming.

And the spec / price ratio here is big news.

The Amarok series is aimed at the modern hard rock and metal player with 6-,7-string and baritone models, high-end finishes and quality appointments for prices that suggest these guitars could make serious waves.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The guitars feature neck-though mahogany body construction, 5-ply (maple/mahogany/maple/mahogany/maple) neck with ebony fretboards loaded with stage-friendly glow-in-the-dark fretmarkers.

Prices start at £437 for the Amarok-6, and for that you get, 24 jumbo stainless steel frets, EMG pickups and Grover locking tuners too… no we're not joking. We don't joke about guitar spec.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Active high output EMG pickups feature across the line with the canny all-rounder pairing of the EMG Retro Active Hot 70 ceramic in the bridge with the 70 alnico-5 in the neck.

The guitars are available in four finish options over either a quilted or flame maple veneer top: a menacing Black Natural Flame Burst, Black Blue Flame Burst, Black Red Quilted Burst and Emerald Natural Quilted Burst.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The baritone Amarok-BT (£479) version features a a 27” scale length while the 648mm scale 7-string Amarok models are priced at £524

Additional features include:

● Neck form: Slim modern-c profile

● Fingerboard radius: 355.6 mm, 14 inches

● Nut: Graptech Tusq XL

● Controls: 1x master volume, 1x master tone, 3-way toggle switch

● Truss rod: dual action spoke wheel

● Bridge: WSC hps-6 custom hardtail

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Amarok series is available now. You can check out and order the full range over at thomann.de.