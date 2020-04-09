Harley Benton releases signature guitar for Youtuber AguFish

Harley Benton has announced a signature guitar for Hunter Engel aka AguFish, a rising young Youtube guitarist who has collaborated with the German company on the single-cut model. And it's boasting an impressive spec of premium features.

Tonewoods are a AAA ash top on a mahogany body, a Canadian AAA flamed maple neck and macassar ebony fretboard. Frets are stainless steel and there's Grover locking tuners too. Plus what sounds like too very well voiced humbuckers.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

“I wanted to design a guitar for anybody who likes my style of music," says Hunter. "But I also wanted it to be a guitar for anyone from any other style, too. I’ve always loved the single-cut shape; it makes anyone who holds it look good! We wanted to fit in as much great spec as we could at this price point.

"Some of the features – like the figured ash top – make it stand apart from your average single cut guitar. I’m hoping it brings out a different kind of inspiration. I’m really proud of this guitar. When I held the first one I was like, ‘Holy Crap!’ It was exactly what I hoped it could be. I can’t wait to see what art people create with it.”

It's certainly a stunning finish. A silky violet finish accenting the ash top's grain with a matching headstock. The brushed chrome hardware adds to a balance of classic and contemporary.

The custom-wound set of matched Roswell humbuckers feature a Seraphim Alnico V at the bridge and a Flanker Alnico V/ceramic neck pickup. The promise of "defined mids, smooth treble and plenty of crunch" sounds inviting!

The guitar is now on sale for €499 with a limited run of 350 instruments on offer at thomann.de