Get the Hetfield Justice-era vibe for less with Harley Benton's new EX-84 Modern

Thomann's Harley Benton brand is on a roll with the specs it's offering for very reasonable prices. The latest example nails the Metallica Justice For All-era Hetfield vibe with an impressive set of features for £256.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The EX-84 Modern has a mahogany body and slim taper c-shape set neck, ebony fingerboard and Grover locking tuners that add up to quite a bargain. Harley Benton's own Roswell LZ51 active pickups are fitted as standard.

The EX-84 Modern also features a tune-o-matic bridge.

It's available to preorder now from Thomann in black and white finish options.