Harley Benton gets sleek with its new MB-4 & MB-5 SBK Deluxe Series Basses from just £118

Harley Benton is on to a winning formula with its satin black finish / red tortoiseshell combo – its new TE-20HH guitar is sold out at time of writing (but you can win one). Now, following its satin black TB-70 SBK bass guitar model, there's four- and five-string MB-4 & MB-5 SBK Deluxe Series.

They're a sleek spin on HB's existing MB models, with a humbucker pickup in the bridge position with a coil-split mode activated via the two volume controls to to cover more tonal ground.

And it's only £118/€132 for the MB-4 and £128/€142 for the MB-5.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Basswood bodies help to keep the weight on the lower side and both models feature a bolt-on maple neck D-shape neck and rosecar fretboard with 21 frets.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The dark theme continues with hardware in black with a diecast black bridge.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

For more info, head to thomann.de.