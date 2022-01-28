Harley Benton brings the satin black back with the £107 ST-20HH Active SBK guitar

Harley Benton certainly know how to tempt us with a price / looks combination. This satin black beauty of an electric guitar is a prime example at just £107 / €128.

The new hardtail ST-20HH Active SBK features dual active High-gain HBZ humbuckers with a streamlined one volume and three-way pickup selector.

The body is poplar with a modern C-shape bolt-on maple neck. The 22-fret roseacer fingerboard is a 12-inch radius.

All in all, it looks like a bargain option out of the box or a superb platform for modding!

It's available now at Thomann.