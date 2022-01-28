More

Harley Benton brings the satin black back with the £107 ST-20HH Active SBK guitar

Yes, you read that price correctly

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton certainly know how to tempt us with a price / looks combination. This satin black beauty of an electric guitar is a prime example at just £107 / €128.

The new hardtail ST-20HH Active SBK features dual active High-gain HBZ humbuckers with a streamlined one volume and three-way pickup selector.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The body is poplar with a modern C-shape bolt-on maple neck. The 22-fret roseacer fingerboard is a 12-inch radius. 

All in all, it looks like a bargain option out of the box or a superb platform for modding! 

It's available now at Thomann

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 