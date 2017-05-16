Hands-on with zplane reTune 1.2

With its input/output matrix representing the source and target notes of the scale, zplane reTune lets you easily change up the pitch of your audio material in real time, whether for corrective or creative uses.

The technology behind reTune comes from time and pitch experts zplane, whose algorithms power the stretching, shifting and warping functions in some of the world’s leading DAWs.

With its version 1.2 update, reTune adds microtuning and MIDI control, which can be used for surgical fine-tuning or creative production alike. In our latest hands-on video, we take you through these new features.

reTune Features

VST/AU/AAX plugin

Real-time processing

Automatic detection of the input key

Input-to-output pitch mapping grid interface

Microtuning controls – raise or lower scale notes by +/-50 cents

Presets for major/minor scales, church modes, gypsy and chromatic scales

Pitch detection sensitivity, transient level control, pitch contour smoothing

To find out more about reTune, see our previous hands-on video below. Version 1.2 is free for existing reTune users, and you can get your copy for £140 at the zplane website.