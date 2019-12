A firm favourite in music creation and post production circles, Synchro Arts’ Revoice Pro 3 is perfect for adjusting the timing and tuning of vocal parts. It can also be used to create instant double-tracked vocals.

Here, we’re going to take a closer look at some of Revoice Pro 3’s key features. Keep checking back on this page as we bring you a series of four videos.

1. Vocal alignment

2. Instant double-tracked vocals and harmonies

3. Pitch Editing & Manipulation

4. Timing Transformations