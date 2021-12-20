More

Watch a sublime guitar instrumental cover of Hallelujah by four players

Italian group 40 Fingers take on the Leonard Cohen classic

If you're feeling a little jaded with all the vocal covers of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah that followed in the wake of Jeff Buckley's masterful version, this might  be a refreshing change. Italian acoustic guitar four-piece 40 Fingers have given it their instrumental treatment just in time for Christmas.

There's some lovely melodies layered in here from Matteo Brenci, Emanuele Grafitti, Enrico Maria Milanesi and Andrea Vittori. With each guitar (there's two nylon string guitars and two steel string flat tops) bringing its own voice. 

Check out some of their other versions of classics below and find out more at 40 Fingers

