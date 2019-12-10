Watch: Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy plays Hallelujah in Paris with Jeff Buckley's Fender Telecaster

Jeff Buckley fans will be familiar with L'Olympia in Paris as the venue where his posthumously released live album was record. Fitting then that it would be the same place Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy paid tribute to Buckley using the late singer's 1983 Fender Telecaster on my 9 December.

The guitar was Buckley's number one throughout his career, and now resides with Matthieu Lucas of Matt's Guitar Shop in Paris, who loaned it to Kennedy for the performance.

And what a performance it is. The Alter Bridge singer has made no secret of the influence Buckley has had on him, and frequently performed Hallelujah at gigs in the past. He brought it back to the set especially for the occasion.