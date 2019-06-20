More

Guitto’s Revolver Capo boasts a bridge pin puller and pick holder

By (, )

The latest arrival from Joyo’s new accessory brand is here

Guitto Revolver capo pulling acoustic guitar bridge pins

Earlier this month, Joyo heralded the arrival of its new accessory brand, Guitto, with its own pedalboard line, and now the Chinese company has unveiled its next effort, the feature-packed Revolver Capo.

Besides functioning as a regular trigger capo, Guitto’s effort packs an acoustic bridge pin puller at the bottom of the handle, plus a hidden slot to store a pick - handy.

Like other trigger capos, it features an adjustable spring to tweak the tension and intonation to suit different guitars.

The GGC-02 Revolver Capo is available now for $9.99 - see Guitto China for more info.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info