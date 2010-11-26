Your chance to support blues guitarist Matt Schofield on tour!

Open for Matt on one date of his forth coming tour!

Regarded as one of the most exciting blues guitarists to have emerged on the world scene for several decades, Matt Schofield was recently given the accolade of Guitarist Of The Year and his Heads, Tails & Aces CD is Album Of The Year by prestigious British Blues Awards.

And this is a chance for any budding blues bands out there to support him for one date on his next UK tour. To enter,visit Schofield's Myspace page.

This year Matt became the first British guitarist to present a DVD for Hal Leonard, the iconic American music publisher. He joins such notables as Buddy Guy, Eric Johnson and Joe Bonamassa - he's had a busy year!

Now after an extensive debut tour of the USA, Matt has a 17-date tour of the UK in November. When Matt tours the UK again in May you could be part of it.

To see Matt on his current UK tour get to one of these shows:

24/11/10 Winchester, UK The Railway

25/11/10 Bury, UK The Met

26/11/10 Kendal, UK Brewery arts Centre

27/11/10 Lichfield, UK The Guildhall

02/12/10 BRISTOL, UK The Tunnels

03/12/10 Pontypool, Wales Panteg RFC/Borough Blues Club

04/12/10 Exeter, UK Phoenix Theatre

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Matt Schofield's Myspace page

