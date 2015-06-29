Yes bassist Chris Squire dies aged 67: musicians react

We were sad to report the passing of Yes bassist Chris Squire this morning, aged 67. Since the news broke, there has been an outpouring of tributes to the bass player from musicians across the rock spectrum; we've shared a selection below.

"Although we never met, I'm so sorry to hear about Chris Squire from Yes passing. As a bass player and innovator on the instrument he was a huge inspiration to me. Simply put, he was one of the greatest rock bassists of all time. My most sincere condolences to his family and friends."

Geddy Lee

"Thank you for all of the amazing music Chris Squire. You will surely be missed."

John Petrucci

"Sad day -- rest in peace Chris Squire. Wonderful guy, spectacular player. Certainly one of the founding fathers of modern bass and more."

Billy Sheehan

"We lost one of the greatest musicians of all time.. an innovator-true legend.. a friend and hero. RIP Chris Squire. You will be so missed"

Steve Lukather

"RIP Chris Squire, super bassist of Yes. An extremely talented musician's musician who mastered his instrument and took it to new realms."

Tom Morello

"Shocked to hear of the passing of Chris Squire, one of the great bass players. RIP"

Geezer Butler

"R.I.P. and thank you Chris Squire. #ChrisSquire, #yes"

Joe Satriani

"Very sad to hear of passing of bass player of progressive rock band YES today"

Brian May

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Chris Squire... :( Lost but never forgotten..."

Bumblefoot

"RIP #ChrisSquire Legendary @yesofficial bass player, vocalist&cornerstone of YES. Condolences to family."

Paul Stanley

"A tremendous talent and a terribly sad loss. Prayers to Chris Squire's family and band. @yesofficial"

Dave Mustaine

"Rest in Peace Chris Squire you were a visionary @yesofficial"

Matt Sorum

"I am absolutely FLOORED to hear the news of Chris Squire passing away...I had the honor of touring w Yes in 2004...Chris was a bass pioneer"

Mike Portnoy