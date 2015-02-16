Yamaha Music London opens new store

The Yamaha Music London store has undergone considerable renovation to become a state-of-the-art musical instrument centre, featuring three floors of gear.

Located within walking distance of Oxford Street, Yamaha Music London now features the biggest range of Yamaha electrics and acoustics in Europe, plus the full range from recent Yamaha acquisition, Line 6.

In addition, the shop's ground floor features a Pro Sound area, which offers a space for professional product demonstrations as well as guitar and drum testing, while the store also boasts over 35,000 sheet music books and a huge array of pianos and PA tech.

Yamaha Music London is open now at 152-160 Wardour Street, Soho. For more information, check out the store's website.