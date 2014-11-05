Wishlist: Gibson Custom Billy F Gibbons Goldtop

After a 20-year search for a set of pickups that combined the sweet voice of a Telecaster’s neck pickup with the tonal girth of a PAF, Keef approached Thomas, who made a prototype ’bucker that had barely been wound before Stones tech Pierre de Beauport took it away to be fitted to Keith’s ‘Gloria’ Tele.

Keef knew about Cream T’s work on Billy’s innovative ‘Banger’ pickup, and so jokingly suggested a matching name for the new design: the ‘Mash’ humbucker. Billy then returned the favour by equipping this Les Paul, his personal instrument, with a gleaming set of Mashers.

As fitted to Keith Richards’ ‘Gloria’ Tele, Cream T’s Mash humbucker is coil-tapped, but the examples on Gibbons’ Goldtop are full-blown humbuckers.