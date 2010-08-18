Win two Boss pedals and the new Godsticks album

Godsticks are a three-piece prog band making waves with their debut album, Spiral Vendetta. Read on to find out how you can win a copy along with the classic Boss DS-1 distortion and TU-3 tuner guitar FX pedals.

Since releasing their debut EP in 2009, Godsticks have been showered with plaudits from the progressive rock community, not least being voted in the top 5 in the Best New Bands category in the inaugural Classic Rog Presents Prog poll.

Check out Spiral Vendetta's opening track The Offer Still Stands here:

To win a CD copy of Spiral Vendetta, along with two Boss pedals, visit Planet Rock online and submit your details before the deadline at midnight on Sunday 29 August.

For more on Godsticks, check out the official Godsticks website.