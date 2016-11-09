WIN! Opeth SSE Arena Wembley tickets

Opeth's 12th album, Sorceress, was one of the prog/rock/metal highlights of 2016, and to celebrate, we have two tickets for the band's almighty SSE Arena Wembley show to give away.

The 19 November gig is your only chance to see Opeth in the UK this year, and also features support from fellow prog-rockers Anathema, so you'd be a damn fool to miss out.

You can hear what guitarists Mikael Åkerfeldt and Fredrik Åkesson have in store for the show in the video above.

If you're not lucky enough to win tickets, you can get hold of them from Live Nation.