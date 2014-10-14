WIN! One of three Matt Schofield prize packs

This year, British blues pro Matt Schofield released his critically acclaimed new studio album Far As I Can See, and embarks on a UK tour in November. To celebrate Matt's upcoming tour, MusicRadar is offering three lucky winners an Ultimate Matt Schofield Prize Pack.
Each pack includes:
- Free The Tone Matt Schofield MS-SOV-MS2V Overdrive Pedal
- Set of Curt Mangan Matt Schofield Strings
- Matt Schofield autographed CD copy of Far As I Can See
- 60-minute Private Guitar Lesson via Skype with Matt himself
- Two VIP tickets to see Matt Schofield at a venue of your choosing on the upcoming November UK tour - click here for dates