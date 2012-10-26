Win a pair of tickets to Steve Vai's UK tour

Meet the man himself at a gig of your choice...

Steve Vai is soon to be heading to the UK to promote his latest album The Story Of Light, and we've got a pair of tickets up for grabs to a gig of your choice on the tour, as well as a chance to meet the man himself.

All you need to do to be in with a chance to win this incredible competition is head over to our competition website, enter your details, answer the question and cross your fingers!

The winner will receive a pair of tickets (for the winner and one guest) plus a meet and greet with Vai at the show of their choice.

Vai's UK tour is taking in the following venues this December:

Saturday 1 December Portsmouth, Guildhall

Sunday 2 December London, HMV Hammersmith Apollo

Monday 3 December Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

Wednesday 5 December Newcastle, City Hall

Thursday 6 December Ipswich, Regent

Friday 7 December Manchester, O2 Apollo

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £27.50 regional dates / £28.50 London, and are available from Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

For more information on Steve Vai, head to the official Steve Vai website. The Story Of The Light is out now.