Win a guitar master class with Joe Satriani

Want to pick up some pointers from Satch? Now's your chance. © Daniel Knighton/ZUMA Press/Corbis

Ever dreamed of having a guitar lesson from none other than Joe Satriani? Well, if you're a US resident, and if you have the chops, you could be one of 10 lucky shredders who wins a master class with Satch.

"Master Satriani" is developed by Guitar Center in partnership with Ibanez and D'Addario to inspire guitarists to reach their full potential. The program offers 10 emerging musicians in the United States the unprecedented opportunity to learn from the guitar virtuoso and go home with a prize package that includes gear from Ibanez and D'Addario.

Ten different Satriani tracks from his legendary career will be provided for entrants to submit to Satriani - "His songs, your chops."

Joe Satriani himself will handpick the 10 winners, who will then be flown out to Los Angeles.

How to Enter: Now through 28 August, unsigned artists across the United States are invited to record to one of the 10 official Satriani backing tracks provided and submit their audition at this link.

"Master Satriani" Grand Prize Winners Will Receive:

• VIP Trip to Los Angeles to attend a private master class with Joe Satriani

• An Ibanez JS20S Joe Satriani Signature Electric Guitar

• A D'Addario Grand Accessory Prize Package

"I firmly believe that the best way to hone your skills is to learn from fellow musicians," says Satriani. "I'm excited to see what new talent comes through in these auditions and honored to partner with Guitar Center, Ibanez and D'Addario on such a unique venture to give back to the guitar community."