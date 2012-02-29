Win a guitar lesson with Joe Satriani

Don't feel that you have to dress this formally if you win...

To celebrate the release of Joe Satriani's live-concert film Satchurated: Live in Montreal, Classic Rock magazine is giving away a personal guitar lesson with the legend himself.

Satchurated was filmed live during Satriani's Wormhole Tour, supporting his studio album Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards, at the Metropolis in Montreal, Canada.

The concert wasfilmed by Grammy and Emmy award-winning concert film-makers Pierre and Francois Lamoureux.

Satchurated will be showing in 3D in selected Odeon cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 6 March, for one night only.

For a full list of cinemas and more information about the film, please visit www.cinemalive.co.uk or purchase your tickets from www.odeon.co.uk.

