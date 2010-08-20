Joe Satriani's Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards

On Joe Satrani's upcoming solo album, Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards, the guitar icon goes deeper into his soul than ever before. "It's like I had no choice in the matter," he tells MusicRadar. "The last year has been one of phenomenal change, professional highs and a very tragic personal hardship. As a musician who wants to convey powerful statements, tapping into my emotions was key.

"Making this record was an amazing outlet for me. Musically and spiritually, it surprised me greatly, and I think my fans will feel the same way."

2009 was indeed a memorable year for Satriani. There was the triumph of Chickenfoot, his big-time “supergroup” (which also includes singer Sammy Hagar, ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith). But there was also, last December, the unexpected death of his mother, Katherine. “Suddenly, I had to face everything that had happened and make sense of it all,“ he says. “As a songwriter, that was my overriding goal."

Goal set and realized, MusicRadar can report after hearing an advance preview of Satch’s absorbing new masterwork. Co-produced by Satriani and Mike Fraser, the album sees the guitarist working with his longtime drummer and percussionist Jeff Campitelli along with a couple of new faces: bassist Allen Whitman (from the San Fransicso-based band The Mermen) and keyboardist Mike Keneally, who has played with everyone from Steve Vai to Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. “It was a real thrill to work with such a talented group,” says Satriani. “They pushed me but in ways I relished. I found that I dropped my inhibitions and let my heart do the playing.“

Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards will be released in the UK on 4 October and 5 October in the US. On the following pages, MusicRadar presents our initial impressions of each song, along with an exclusive walkthrough of the selections by Joe Satriani.