Win a free guitar tuner every Monday!

Korg pitchjack tuner

PRESS RELEASE: No more Monday morning blues. Every week until 19 December, Korg UK is giving away a free guitar tuner to the lucky winner of its weekly online competition.

To enter, simply log onto the free-guitar tuner site at www.free-guitartuner.com/uk, enter your email address and postcode and you could be in with a chance to win.

You can even enter every day to increase your chances of winning. Good luck!

Korg invented the world's first hand-held tuner back in 1975. Since then, they have continued to lead the way, creating a succession of revolutionary tuners featuring new technology and new ideas. For more information on the full range, log onto the official Korg website.

