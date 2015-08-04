Win a backline for your band. Worth over £14,000!

All the gear any band or studio could ever need, hand-picked by the Editors of the world's best music magazines. It's an incredible haul worth over £14,000 and it can all be yours.
There's world-class guitars from Fender, amps from Orange and TC Electronics, drums and cymbals from Pearl and Meinl, and a state-of-the-art synth from Moog to get the party started.
Set up in fine style with studio essentials from premier music store DV247. Start with a beat from Arturia's Beatstep Pro. Then record your performance via the stunning Rode NTR mic via a Universal Audio Apollo Twin Duo into Presonus' Studio One DAW.
All while monitoring via the amazing Genelec 8330 Smart Active Monitor system and Pioneer's HRM-7 cutting-edge headphones. Phew.
Your ticket to entry lies inside the latest issue of the following music magazines on sale in August and September. Watch out for special logo'd editions of Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Future Music, Computer Music and Rhythm and get full foolproof instructions inside.
Good luck!
ONE lucky winner will receive the entire £14,000 hoard:
- Fender American Standard Stratocaster
- Fender American Standard Precision Bass
- Pearl Masters BCX five piece drum kit. 22"x18" bass drum, 10"x8" and 12"x9" toms, 16"x16" floor tom, 14"x5 " snare drum
- Pearl 930 Series hardware pack
- Moog Sub 37 Paraphonic synthesizer
- Rode NTR Ribbon Microphone
- Essential hardware by DV247
- Pioneer HRM-7 headphones
- Meinl Byzance Brilliant 18" medium crash
- Meinl Byzance Brilliant20" Medium ride
- Meinl Byzance Brilliant 14" medium hi-hats
- Meinl cymbal bag
- Meinl drum rug
- Meinl cowbell with bass drum mount
- Arturia BeatStep Pro hardware sequencer
- UA Apollo Twin Duo audio interface and DSP
- Studio One V3 Pro DAW
- Genelec 8330 Smart Active Monitor Pack
- TC Helicon VoiceLive 3 vocal processor
- TC Electronic BH800 bass guitar amplifier
- TC Electronic K-410 bass guitar cabinet
- TC Electronic Switch 3 foot controller
- Orange Crush Pro CR120H lead guitar amp head
- Orange CR PRO412 Speaker Cabinet
- Boss DM-2W Delay
- Boss Waza Craft BD-2W Blues Driver
- Boss SD-1W Super Overdrive
- Planet Waves headstock tuners
- Planet Waves pro winders
- Planet Waves American Stage guitar cables
- Planet Waves plectrums
- D'Addario EXP26 electric guitar strings
- D'Addario NYXL1046 nylon guitar strings
- D'Addario EXL170 bass guitar strings
- Evans drum heads tom pack and snare drum heads
- Evans EMAD bass drum head
- D'Addario t-shirts
- ProMark drum sticks