Win a backline for your band. Worth over £14,000!

All the gear any band or studio could ever need, hand-picked by the Editors of the world's best music magazines. It's an incredible haul worth over £14,000 and it can all be yours.

There's world-class guitars from Fender, amps from Orange and TC Electronics, drums and cymbals from Pearl and Meinl, and a state-of-the-art synth from Moog to get the party started.

Set up in fine style with studio essentials from premier music store DV247. Start with a beat from Arturia's Beatstep Pro. Then record your performance via the stunning Rode NTR mic via a Universal Audio Apollo Twin Duo into Presonus' Studio One DAW.

All while monitoring via the amazing Genelec 8330 Smart Active Monitor system and Pioneer's HRM-7 cutting-edge headphones. Phew.

Your ticket to entry lies inside the latest issue of the following music magazines on sale in August and September. Watch out for special logo'd editions of Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Future Music, Computer Music and Rhythm and get full foolproof instructions inside.

Good luck!

ONE lucky winner will receive the entire £14,000 hoard: