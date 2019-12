Image 1 of 3 She'll shred your face off WIMN auctions off signed Orianthi PRS

Image 2 of 3 "Peace, Love + Rock!" Orianthi signed guitar Image 3 of 3 And yes, you get the case too Orianthi signed guitar

The Women's International Music Network is auctioning off an Orianthi Signature PRS signed by the queen of shred herself.

Proceeds from the sale of the guitar will go towards scholarships for budding young lady musicians. The auction closes on 30 June, so get your bid in quick.

You can find out more about WIMN and the auction at the official WIMN website.