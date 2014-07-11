VOX expands Night Train amp series with G2 NT15C1-CL

It's a Night Train... but not quite as you know it.

Promising to blend modern tones with a classic look, VOX's Night Train G2 NT15C1-CL is heading your way in August.

This combo amp does away with the metallic exterior that's previously been a hallmark of the Night Train series and reverts to the typical VOX look of diamond grille cloth and gold badge.

Read more: Hamstead Soundworks Artist 60+RT Head

Tonally, we're promised everything from clean to crunchy, plus hi-gain sounds and a whole lot more.

The Night Train G2 NT15C1-CL has a UK RRP of £559. You can find out more on the VOX website.

VOX Night Train G2 NT15C1-CL highlights